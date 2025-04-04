Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Purchased by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,778 shares during the quarter. Latham Group accounts for approximately 0.1% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Pamplona Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,846,000. Wynnchurch Capital Partners IV L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth $104,287,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 778,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 179,866 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $8.50 price target on Latham Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $7.70 to $8.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Insider Activity at Latham Group

In related news, major shareholder Wc Partners Executive Iv, L.P. sold 105,250 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $688,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,629.72. The trade was a 24.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Latham Group Stock Performance

Latham Group stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $688.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69.

Latham Group Profile

(Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.