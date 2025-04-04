OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 21,120 Shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report) by 115.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 3,897.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGHM opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $26.06.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.0798 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.