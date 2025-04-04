OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEI. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,440,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 783.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 21,528 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEI opened at $99.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average is $99.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $101.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

