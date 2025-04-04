PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Buys C$13,859.55 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHXGet Free Report) Director Karen David-Green purchased 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,859.55.

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

TSE PHX traded down C$0.85 on Friday, hitting C$7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 106,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 52-week low of C$7.60 and a 52-week high of C$10.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$351.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.32.

PHX Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia.

