Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bank of America (BAC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bank of America (NYSE: BAC):

4/4/2025 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.50 to $43.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2025 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $51.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2025 – Bank of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Bank of America was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/7/2025 – Bank of America was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $2.85 on Friday, reaching $34.37. 106,071,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,794,787. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,168,000 after purchasing an additional 173,021 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,679,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,028,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,458,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,006,000 after buying an additional 38,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,929,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,769,000 after acquiring an additional 297,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

