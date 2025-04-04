Top Canadian Stocks To Watch Now – April 3rd

Canadian Pacific Kansas City, CSX, Celsius, Canadian Natural Resources, and Molson Coors Beverage are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares issued by companies that are incorporated and primarily operate in Canada, allowing investors to gain an ownership stake in these businesses. They are traded on Canadian exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange, and their performance reflects both the company’s prospects and broader trends within the Canadian economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE CP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.00. 3,258,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,535. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $89.26.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,994,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,342,419. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $35.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,056,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,950. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.31. 4,595,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

NYSE TAP traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $63.07. 1,792,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,460. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81.

