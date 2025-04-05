11,133 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Acquired by Hurley Capital LLC

Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. Vistra accounts for 1.2% of Hurley Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 616.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $97.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.08. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

