Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of VOE opened at $145.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.48 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.0536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

