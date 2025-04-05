Hurley Capital LLC Takes $780,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,544,000. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6,396.5% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 225,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 221,704 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,134.8% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 147,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 135,289 shares during the period. Matauro LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,674,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,248,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,051,000 after buying an additional 93,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $113.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $110.69 and a one year high of $152.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.40.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.