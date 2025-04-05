Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $127.00 and last traded at $127.00, with a volume of 4571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.83.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 4.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $676.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.33 and its 200 day moving average is $146.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.5178 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
