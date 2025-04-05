Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $127.00 and last traded at $127.00, with a volume of 4571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.83.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $676.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.33 and its 200 day moving average is $146.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.5178 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,127.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

