Rahlfs Capital LLC Invests $770,000 in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Rahlfs Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,885 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $230,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 7.0 %

NYSE SBR opened at $61.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.44. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $70.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.42.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,088.44% and a net margin of 96.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.3012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

