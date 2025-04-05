PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WEC Energy Group Stock Down 3.8 %
WEC Energy Group stock opened at $104.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $111.00.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WEC Energy Group Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.
Featured Stories
