Bryce Point Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,879,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,844 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,445 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,867,000 after buying an additional 2,950,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,613,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,972,000 after buying an additional 1,585,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,186,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,232,000 after buying an additional 673,626 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $23.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $35.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWAN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CTO Souvik Das sold 76,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $2,310,699.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 68,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,883.14. This represents a 52.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 62,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,878,833.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,338.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

