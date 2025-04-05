Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 4,770 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 589,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $141,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $242.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.38 and a 200 day moving average of $248.69. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.