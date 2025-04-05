32,600 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by Rahlfs Capital LLC

Rahlfs Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 119,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

