Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 9,163 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $972,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $75.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average is $79.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $85.19. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

