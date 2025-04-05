Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Shares Up 3.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.97. 256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Trading Down 6.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.34.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Free Report ) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

