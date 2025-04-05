PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Saturday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 6265942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.