Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 2,189 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,688,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,481,000 after acquiring an additional 583,892 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 498,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,462,000 after acquiring an additional 288,246 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,755,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 391.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 298,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after acquiring an additional 237,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

