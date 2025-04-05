Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Holdings Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,906 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,458,355,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6,646.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,775,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,717 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,559,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,017,000 after acquiring an additional 226,943 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,928,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,831,000 after acquiring an additional 72,746 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,262.5% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,296,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,715 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $107.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $107.01 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

