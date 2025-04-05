Headlands Technologies LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $57.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $106.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average is $81.56.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $397.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.72 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

