Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 548,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.33 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.