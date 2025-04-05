OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.
FTHI opened at $20.00 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19.
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
