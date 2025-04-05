Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 11,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 137,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.
Dunxin Financial Price Performance
About Dunxin Financial
Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.
