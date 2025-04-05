Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.51. 6,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 20,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

Toto Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter.

Toto Company Profile

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

