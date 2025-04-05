FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.51 and last traded at $64.51. Approximately 3,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 9,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.96.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $116.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44.

Get FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period.

About FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

The FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap equities. QLV was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.