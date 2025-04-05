Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.49 and last traded at $44.40. Approximately 34 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $100.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.75.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.