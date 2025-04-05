Hurley Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,154 iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBDT. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 514.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDT opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

