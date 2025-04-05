Rahlfs Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Rahlfs Capital LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE SJT opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $234.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.84.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

