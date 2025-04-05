Hurley Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.95.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

