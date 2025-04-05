Hurley Capital LLC Makes New Investment in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of FCFS opened at $123.03 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.24 and a 12 month high of $133.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.58.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $34,029,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,706,900.67. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.