Jack D. Cogen Sells 227,660 Shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) Director Jack D. Cogen sold 227,660 shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $10,700,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,799,980. This represents a 45.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Price Performance

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $64.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 30th.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

