CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $513,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,003,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 894,345 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.