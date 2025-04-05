IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Trading Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.22 and last traded at $66.85. 11,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 9,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC upgraded IMCD to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on IMCD
IMCD Trading Down 5.4 %
IMCD Company Profile
IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides adhesives, core materials, filler reinforcements, flame retardants, masterbatch, modifiers, operating materials, pigments, plasticizers, processing aids, PUR raw materials, rubber elastomers, solvents, stabilizers, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastics, thermoplastics, and other additives.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IMCD
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.