Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Stock Price Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.88. 99,885 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 91,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Universe Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 19.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universe Pharmaceuticals stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 230,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 13.40% of Universe Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universe Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

