VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.80 and last traded at $83.89, with a volume of 227682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.89.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Down 5.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $611.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.47.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5245 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.