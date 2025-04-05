VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.80 and last traded at $83.89, with a volume of 227682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.89.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $611.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.47.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5245 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 124.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.