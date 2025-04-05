Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €0.29 ($0.32) and traded as low as €0.20 ($0.22). Adler Group shares last traded at €0.22 ($0.24), with a volume of 222,536 shares traded.

Adler Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $32.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €0.31.

Adler Group Company Profile

Adler Group SA engages in the purchase, management, and development of multifamily residential real estate properties in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management, Adler RE, Consus, and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units, as well as It also engages in holding, operating, and selling commercial units; and the modernization, maintenance, real estate investment, development of middle income houses, and management of non-vacant units.

