Aristides Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,555.25. This trade represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP opened at $84.84 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.47 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 104.78%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

