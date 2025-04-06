Garrison Point Advisors LLC Buys 44,781 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 118.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,781 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363,977 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,278,009 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988,859 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,455,000 after acquiring an additional 751,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,455,000 after buying an additional 11,705,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

