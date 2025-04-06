Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,980 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,555.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 69,722 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,354,032 shares in the company, valued at $845,988,924.32. This trade represents a 32.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 7,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,877,450. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,610,886 shares of company stock valued at $417,646,356. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Stock Down 9.7 %

NTNX stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.14, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.