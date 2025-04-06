OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 16,875 VanEck ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in VanEck ChiNext ETF by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period.

CNXT stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. VanEck ChiNext ETF has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

The VanEck ChiNext ETF (CNXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChiNext – RMB index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of 100 small- and medium-size companies traded on the SME Board and ChiNext Board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. CNXT was launched on Jul 23, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

