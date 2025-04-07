ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Sells 107,655 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,655 shares during the period. Xencor comprises about 1.1% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Xencor by 111.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Xencor by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of XNCR opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $612.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 232.77%. The firm had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Xencor

About Xencor

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.