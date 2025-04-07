Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Sold by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 219,483 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Geron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,538,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Geron by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,961,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,486,000 after buying an additional 6,413,204 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Geron by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,510,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,826,000 after buying an additional 847,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,141,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,531,000 after acquiring an additional 73,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,446,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,196 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.38 on Monday. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

