Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 156.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Suzano by 14.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,597,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,978,000 after acquiring an additional 568,618 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Suzano by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 517,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 320,498 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 428,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 244,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Suzano by 6,335.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 115,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Stock Performance

Shares of Suzano stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. Suzano S.A. has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $12.54.

Suzano Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

