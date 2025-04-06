Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $55,131,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at $52,381,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Exponent by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,701,000 after purchasing an additional 245,086 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Exponent by 1,061.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 85,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 78,401 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,597,000 after acquiring an additional 69,099 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $149,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,674. The trade was a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Down 1.9 %

Exponent stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.75. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.18 and a 12-month high of $115.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

