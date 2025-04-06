TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 target price (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.
TotalEnergies Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
