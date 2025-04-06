Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) General Counsel Sells $195,300.00 in Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,359.41. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Premier Trading Down 0.5 %

PINC opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $23.56.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently -840.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINC

Institutional Trading of Premier

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 842,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 464,710 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Premier by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 405,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 289,408 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,275,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 468,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 245,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 236,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.