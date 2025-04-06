Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.18 and last traded at $37.34, with a volume of 282664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6,556.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,226,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,354,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,573,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,729,000 after purchasing an additional 359,850 shares in the last quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,426,000. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 791.1% during the fourth quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after buying an additional 202,725 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

