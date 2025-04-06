North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Acquires C$222,700.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.27 per share, with a total value of C$222,700.00.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 27th, Martin Robert Ferron acquired 4,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.21 per share, with a total value of C$92,835.60.

On Monday, March 24th, Martin Robert Ferron bought 4,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,236.00.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$20.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$20.00 and a 12-month high of C$31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$543.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 18.81%.

NOA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ventum Financial cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.38.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

