WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 272605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

WeRide Stock Performance

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that WeRide Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WeRide Company Profile

WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

